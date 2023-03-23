Nathan Lyon has ended the league cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 with the most wickets. With a total of 83 scalps to his name, the Australian off-spinner will finish at the top spot, with the second-best tally being that of Kagiso Rabada, who took 67 wickets in this phase. Indian ace off-spinner Ravi Ashwin sits third on the list with 61 wickets. Rohit Sharma Comments on Player Workload Management in IPL 2023; Says 'Franchises Own Them Now'.

Most Wickets in World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle

A strong crop of quality bowlers that have stood out during the #WTC23 period 👀 More 👇https://t.co/CcGTb2IPqJ pic.twitter.com/reOtaC4TPv — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)