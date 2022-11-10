Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are slowly taking the game away from India's grasp as the duo have got off to a great start in the game. Indian fans were disappointed with their team's poor start and started trending 'TV Bandh' (Switch off the TV) on Twitter.

What's Going On

Kya kar rahe ho yaar tum log.... Tv bandh kar du kya ab....☹️#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8H9bOFCIxe — chaitali♡ॐ (@Chaitali67) November 10, 2022

TV Bandh

Bandh karo TV. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 10, 2022

OK guys

Okay guys, TV bandh kare? — vas. (@cloudwhine) November 10, 2022

Time for a Nap

Chalo, TV bandh kar diya. Mast sota hu ab. pic.twitter.com/Tmfqndcu7l — T.J. Detweiler (@TJDetweiler03) November 10, 2022

Save Yourself

Agar apna dil nahi tudvana chahte aur heart attack se bachna hai toh Bandh kar do tv aur so jao.🥲💔#INDvsENG — ANSH SOLANKI (@AnshXtweets) November 10, 2022

Time for Work

tv bandh. Time to login office laptop mein. — . (@DelZzeppelin) November 10, 2022

