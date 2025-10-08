The UAE National Cricket Team will be up against the Qatar National Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. The UAE vs QAT match is being played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, starting at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UAE vs Qatar T20I match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch the UAE vs Qatar live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). Ross Taylor Out for Low Score on Samoa Debut, Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Hits 22 Runs off 28 Balls During OMA vs SAM ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Match.

UAE vs QAT Match Details

يبدأ منتخبنا الوطني مشواره في تصفيات كأس العالم T20 للرجال آسيا والمحيط الهادئ 2025، والتي تستضيفها سلطنة عُمان خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 17 أكتوبر. وسيلتقي المنتخب القطري نظيره الإماراتي يوم الأربعاء 8 أكتوبر ، قبل أن يواجه ماليزيا يوم الخميس 9 أكتوبر، وذلك على ملعب عُمان للكريكت… pic.twitter.com/wtw6AHEtDt — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) October 7, 2025

