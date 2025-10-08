Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor didn't have a memorable debut for the Samoa national cricket team on Wednesday, October 8. Taylor made 22 runs off 22 deliveries against the Oman national cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Taylor was adjudged LBW on Oman's Hassnain Shah delivery. For those unversed, Ross Taylor announced his international retirement in 2022. However, the great batter reversed his retirement this year to represent Samoa, the country of his mother's birth. Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement, New Zealand Legend to Play for Samoa in International Cricket in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Ross Taylor Scores 22 Runs

Taylor's stay in the middle ends as Hassnain traps him leg before. One boundary on his way to 28-ball-22. Not the Ross Taylor we're used to see, running in between at least. pic.twitter.com/m2rA1fd1qd — Subas Humagain (@SubasTheOne_) October 8, 2025

