Devika Vaidya, India team all-rounder gets sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 Crore after a grueling bidding war with Delhi Capitals. UPW, who focused on Indian all-rounders from the start targeted her unique skillsets and secured her services. She made a recent comeback to the indian team and impressed with her all-round skills.

Devika Vaidya Sold to UPW

Devika Vaidya is SOLD to a whopping INR 1.40 crore to @UPWarriorz 👏👍🎉💰#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

