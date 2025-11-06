The Women's Premier League (WPL) completed its first three-year cycle in 2025. Mumbai Indians won the competition twice while Royal Challengers Bengaluru won it once. Delhi Capitals made it to the final of the competition thrice but each time, they have ended being runner-up. UP Warriorz did not have a good first three years. They have looked at a complete overhaul ahead of the mega auctions set to take place ahead of WPL 2026. They have released all their star players including the likes of Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire and only retained Shweta Sehrawat ahead of the mega auction. Sehrawat being uncapped, costed only 50 Lakh for UP-W and they have a purse remaining of 14.5 Crore INR. DC-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players Delhi Capitals Women Have Retained Ahead of Mega Auction.

UPW-W Retention List for WPL 2026

From a U19 T20 World Cup champion to a Warrior through and through — Shweta Sehrawat stays with us for #TATAWPL Season 4. 💜 The belief stays. The journey continues. 🔥#UPWarriorz #UttarDega pic.twitter.com/8z3V81OYxl — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) November 6, 2025

