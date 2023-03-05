Gujarat Giants see ups and downs in their innings but finishes strongly to post a competitive total of 169 runs on the board. After opting to bat first, GG-W had a good start through their openers Sophia Dunkley and Sabbhineni Meghana. But after they fell, they saw another collapse and at once stage lost all the momentum they gathered in the first few overs. But with Harleen Deol (46) holding the innings from one end, Dayalan Hemalatha(21) and Ashleigh Gardner (25) gave a strong finish to the innings taking them to a decent total.

UPW-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Innings Update

Innings Break!@imharleenDeol top-scores with 46 as @GujaratGiants post a competitive total of 169/6 in the first innings!@Sophecc19 the pick of the bowlers for @UPWarriorz 👏👏 Who do you reckon has an upper hand? Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/vc6i9xFK3L#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/CJXpf6dmQa — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)