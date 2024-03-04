UP Warriorz won the toss and invited Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) to bat. But RCB openers S Meghna and Smriti Mandhana started attacking the Warriorz bowling from the start scoring above 9 runs per over in the opening power play. S Meghna got out on 28 runs in 21 deliveries while skipper Smriti Mandhana carried on with her power-packed strokes. Ellyse Perry also started scoring big shots as she scored an impressive 58 runs in 37 deliveries. This was her first fifty in WPL 2024. On the other end, Mandhana continued her dominance with the bat and scored 80 runs off 50 deliveries. Mandhana hit three sixes and 10 fours in her blistering inning. This is her second fifty in the WPL 2024 Season. At the innings end, RCB scored 198 runs for a loss of three wickets. Ellyse Perry Breaks Car Window Glass With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry Shine with the Bat in First Innings

Batting carnage in Bengaluru 💥 Captain Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry power @RCBTweets to 198/3 Do we have a high-scoring thriller on the cards ❓ Find out 🔜 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/iplAqFh4Yz#TATAWPL | #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/tiFhDB2uG5 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2024

