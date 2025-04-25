The USA women's national cricket team will host the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team for a three-match T20I series. The first T20I between both nations will be hosted at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA, on April 25. The USA-W vs ZIM-W first T20I will begin at 9:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the three-match T20I series between the USA women and Zimbabwe women will not be live broadcast in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. This means there will be no live broadcasting for the USA-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I 2025. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the three-match T20I series on the FanCode app and website. Zimbabwe Register Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History, Beat USA by 304 Runs in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I 2025

It’s time! 🤩 Get ready for #TeamUSA’s first match against Zimbabwe! 🙌 🏏 USA 🆚 Zimbabwe ⏰ 8:45am PST | 10:45am CST | 11:45am EST 📍 Dallas, TX 📲 Willow TV Make sure to catch all the action live on Willow TV! 📺#USAvZIM | #WeAreUSACricket 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dGOT4I8COv — USA Cricket (@usacricket) April 25, 2025

