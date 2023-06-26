A humongous victory for Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as they clinch victory by 304-runs against USA in the final group stage game and enter the Super Six stage unbeaten. Riding on Sean Williams' mammoth 174, Zimbabwe put a huge total of 408 on board. USA crumbled under pressure chasing it and their inning ended on only 104, handing Zimbabwe the 2nd biggest win by margins in ODI cricket history. Zimbabwe Cross 400 Run-Mark for the First Time in ODIs, Register 408/6 Against USA in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Zimbabwe Demolish USA

Zimbabwe Register Second Biggest Victory Of ODI History

Zimbabwe have done it! They have obliterated the USA in a record breaking day. They have beaten USA by 304 run- the second highest margin EVER in ODI cricket. This team is extraordinary🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/vBBj3mf4tL — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) June 26, 2023

