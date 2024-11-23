New York Cowboys and New Jersey Titans will face each other in the third match of the United States Premier League (USPL) 2024. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. The New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official partner for the USPL 2024 in India. Fans can watch the third edition of the USPL live telecast on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming of the USPL 2024 will be on the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

USPL 2024 Edition Kicks-Off in Florida

Season 3, Day 1 wraps up with a dominant display by the Maryland Mavericks, securing a 6-wicket win against the Atlanta Blackcaps! 🔥#MarylandMavericks #AtlantaBlackcaps #uspl2024 pic.twitter.com/Jpx1WsLcIr — United States Premier League (@cricuspl) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)