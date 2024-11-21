USPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The third edition of the United States Premier League 2024 is upon us and once again cricket fans in America and those around the world will get to witness some exhilarating cricketing action. Six teams- California Golden Eagles, Carolina Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, Atlanta BlackCaps, New Jersey Titans and New York Cowboys will compete in the third edition that promises to be bigger and better. Ahead of USPL 2024, let us take a look at how to watch United States Premier League 2024 live telecast in India as well as online streaming options. United States Premier League Announces Fixture for Season 3; Carolina Eagles To Face California Golden Eagles in Opener.

Some big overseas names like Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Smith, Kesrick Williams and Gerhard Erasmus will be part of USPL 2024 which will be played at the Broward County Stadium from November 22 to December 1. Among the USA cricketers, the likes of Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Jasdeep Singh, Corey Anderson and Unmukt Chand will also look to enthrall the cricket fans in the United States of America. New York Cowboys will enter the United States Premier League as defending champions. 'USA Won by 11 Wickets' Broadcaster Goofs Up With Scorecard After USA's 10-Wicket Win over UAE in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

How to Watch Live Telecast of United States Premier League 2024?

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the United States Premier League 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the USPL 2024 live telecast on the DD Sports channel. For the USPL 2024 online viewing option, read below.

USPL 2024 Live Telecast, Streaming on DD Sports and 'Waves'

Cricketing Carnival Returns in Unites States 🔥 Viewers in India can watch all The LIVE Action of @cricuspl on DD Sports and @prasarbharati's OTT #Waves pic.twitter.com/MQbfTnIe4y — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 21, 2024

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of United States Premier League 2024?

Prasar Bharti's newly launched OTT platform 'Waves' will provide live streaming of USPL 2024 in India. Hence, fans looking for an online viewing option of USPL 2024 can watch live streaming of the same on the Waves application. The USPL 2024 is set to start with the Carolina Eagles taking on the California Golden Eagles in the first match on November 22.

