India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was awarded the men's T20I bowler of the year during the CEAT Awards 2025 event on Tuesday, October 7. Varun Chakaravarthy played a crucial role with the ball in helping the Men in Blue to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup 2025 titles in Dubai, respectively. Varun has picked up 21 wickets in 11 T20I matches with an economy of 7.02 this year. Smriti Mandhana Receives Women’s International Batter of the Year Award at CEAT Awards 2025 Ceremony.

Varun Chakaravarthy Named Men’s T20I Bowler of the Year at CEAT Awards 2025

Celebrating Varun Chakravarthy’s evolution and defining role in bowling supremacy. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings, CCR, CEAT, ThisIsRPG) pic.twitter.com/cMRAYYDL4i — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

