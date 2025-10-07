India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was awarded the Women's International Batter of the Year award at the CEAT Awards 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. The left-handed batter is having a fantastic year, especially in the WODI format. Mandhana has amassed 959 runs in 16 WODI matches at an astounding average of 59.93. The southpaw has smashed four centuries and three half-centuries in WODI cricket in 2025 this year. England Star Harry Brook Named Men's Test Batter of the Year at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Receives Women’s International Batter of the Year Award at CEAT Awards 2025

From tempo-setting starts to composed finishes, Smriti Mandhana’s batting defined big moments. Tonight we honour that clarity and class with CEAT Women’s International Batter of the Year award. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings,… pic.twitter.com/jQ89bvtBne — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

