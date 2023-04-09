Venkatesh Iyer was introduced as the Impact Player for Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 9. The left-handed batter replaced Suyash Sharma in the second innings of the match where KKR have been tasked to chase down 205 to win. Iyer was part of KKR's playing XI during their last match against RCB a few days ago. Shubman Gill Completes 2000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Venkatesh Iyer Named KKR's Impact Player

Make way for 𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 IMPACT PLAYER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oZWPw57hRq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

