Raju Kumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach has been a constant support for him over the years. As Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring his 50th ODI century, Raj Kumar Sharma shared his reaction on the remarkable achievement. Raj Kumar Sharma said, "It is a very proud moment for me and the entire country. Everyone is so happy and excited for him. As a coach, I am really proud of him that he has done wonders. I just want to wish him luck that he continues his form like this." Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 50th Hundred During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Raj Kumar Sharma Elated As Star Indian Cricketer Scores 50th ODI Century

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century against New Zealand in the 1st Semi-Final match, his coach Raj Kumar Sharma says, "It is a very proud moment for me and the entire country. Everyone is so happy and excited for him. As a coach, I am really proud of him that he… pic.twitter.com/qED7lvkyJD — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

