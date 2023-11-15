Virat Kohli has been in some great form guiding India in a stellar ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign and this time he has finally reached the much anticipated 50th ODI Century and with it he becomes the first ever cricketer to reach the milestone of 50 ODI centuries, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Virat Kohli has always been a man for the big occasions and this time he achieved the feat in a high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Scoring Most Runs in A Single Edition of ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)