Vijay Shankar and Matheesha Pathirana were introduced as Impact Players in the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 23. Both these changes were on expected lines. While Shankar replaced Mohit Sharma, who had a two-wicket haul in the first innings, Pathirana was substituted in place of Shivam Dube. CSK posted 172/7 on the board in the first innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring a half-century. Why Are Tree Signs Shown in Place of Dot Balls During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?.

Vijay Shankar Replaces Mohit Sharma

Matheesha Pathirana Introduced as CSK's Impact Player

