Funny memes went viral on social media as Australia qualified for the semi-finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the AFG vs AUS match ended in no-result. Batting first, Afghanistan had scored 273 and Australia had a great start to the run chase, smashing 109 runs in 12.5 overs before heavy rain in Lahore stopped play. Travis Head had scored a quickfire 59*. Although the rain did not last for a very long time, it was the outfield that had wet patches all over, which led to the game continuing to get delayed. Despite all the hard work by the groundstaff, the water from the Gaddafi Stadium outfield could not be cleared and the match finished in a no-result. Despite not having their pace-bowling troika of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia managed to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. Australia Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals After AFG vs AUS Ends in No Result Due to Rain, Wet Outfield in Lahore.

Australia in Yet Another Semi-Final

'Travis Head is Here'

Australia qualify for the Semi Final. Hope that there won't be a Semi Final against India. Because Travis Head is there 🥲.#AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/avgYthzu9s — Mrityunjoy 🇮🇳💙 (@Mrityunjoy_offl) February 28, 2025

Team India Fans Right Now

Hilarious

Again Australia in Knockouts of an ICC Tournament 🙂pic.twitter.com/FCglsB0D7I — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 28, 2025

'Travis Head Against Opponents Wearing Blue Jerseys'

Travis Head as soon as he sees blue colored opposition #AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/Y1h6CYTiAv — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) February 28, 2025

Funny

