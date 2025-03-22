The Indian Premier League (IPL) has often prided itself on providing the best amenities to fans, however, the conditions at Rajasthan Royals home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 does not look the least hospitable. In a viral clip shared by KhabreJaipurki on Instagram, claims the conditions in the stadium look depleted, with broken and unclean seats and unkept stands still existing ahead of the start of season 18. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been facing troubles with the local cricketing bodies still in limbo, about who will organise IPL 2025 matches in Jaipur. The first IPL 2025 match at SMS Stadium is scheduled for April 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 2.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Unhospitable Condition

