Tamim Iqbal suffering a heart attack left several fans and also members of the cricket fraternity devastated on Monday, March 24. The Bangladesh cricketer was fielding during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL)match when he complained of chest pain and suffered a massive heart, for which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. It has been reported that the cricketer has undergone emergency angioplasty and is being kept under observation. Amidst this, a video has gone viral showing Tamim Iqbal being treated at the hospital. Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Former Bangladesh Captain Undergoes Angioplasty in Dhaka Hospital.

Viral Video Shows Tamim Iqbal Being Treated at Hospital After Heart Attack

🚨 Cricket Shocker! Tamim Iqbal suffers a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match today. Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🙏#TamimIqbal #DPL pic.twitter.com/p6YHPu5Du8 — Cricketik 24×7 (@cricketik247) March 24, 2025

