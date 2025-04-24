One of the most recognisable faces in cricket is Virat Kohli, whose style has become a trend, leading to many lookalikes, who have gained fame on social media with their resemblance to the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru player. In a viral video doing the rounds of 'X', a fan wearing an RCB jersey is seen selling juice outside Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where the seller shows a striking resemblance to Kohli. The owner, apart from running his 'Virat Juice Centre', also sells knockoff IPL jerseys in Jaipur. Check out the clip below. ‘Virat Kohli Craze in Pakistan’ Spectator Spotted Wearing ‘King Kohli’ T-Shirt During Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli's Lookalike Selling Juice

Ganne ka juice 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tUG9pVyQeT — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) April 23, 2025

Duplicate Virat Kohli Running Juice Centre

Step by step, a look-alike of Virat Kohli! 😄 Today in Jaipur, a guy selling juice outside the stadium looks just like Virat Kohli! 😎 What are the odds of seeing this on match day?#RRvsRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/gsxbzo8oSj — Yash Bhimta (@BhimtaYash) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)