Virat Kohli attended the Wimbledon 2025 on July 07, Monday as he was present in the gallery of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli witnessed the round of 16 clash between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur and later revealed his thoughts on the game and his experience of visiting Wimbledon again. When asked about his pick for the men's championships he said 'I have been in touch with Novak for a while now, we exchanged some messages and he has been very gracious and kind'. Kohli also added that his friendship with Djokovic is the reason he is backing him to win the Wimbledon 2025 but he envisions him in a final against Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. Virat Kohli Attends Wimbledon 2025 With Wife Anushka Sharma 10 Years After First Visit in 2015, Star Team India Batter Says 'Great Being Here Again' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Backs Novak Djokovic to Win Wimbledon 2025

The 👑 has spoken! 🗣 Who is @imVkohli backing to win the Gentlemen’s Singles at Wimbledon 2025? 🧐🏆#Wimbledon2025 👉 Quarter-Finals | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/wQejDvHiFy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2025

