India national cricket team star Virat Kohli attended a Wimbledon 2025 match at the Centre Court between Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur. Virat Kohli attended the Wimbledon Championships 2025 with his wife Anushka Sharma after 10 years, since he last came to witness the tournament in 2015. Talking to the broadcasters, Virat Kohli said, "It's great being here again. Me and Anushka, we came in 2015. That was our first experience of being here". Addressing the ten-year-long gap to the Wimbledon Championships, the Team India batter who recently retired from Test cricket said, "Could not make it happen for various reasons... Now we have a bit of time in our hand and here we are again". Rishabh Pant Attends Wimbledon 2025 in London; Star India Wicket-Keeper Batter Raises His Style Quotient In Suit (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Attends Wimbledon 2025 After Ten Years:

10-years since his last #Wimbledon outing, #ViratKohli shares his thoughts on coming back to enjoy the action on Centre Court! 🎾#Wimbledon2025 👉 Watch all the action LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/dEUFVamMlH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)