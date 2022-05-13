Virat Kohli may be out of form but he has crossed the milestone of 6500 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Kohli became the first batsman to complete 6500 runs in IPL. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat during his 20-run knock in RCB vs PBKS match.

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 6500 runs in IPL history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2022

0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)