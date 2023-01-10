Indian bowlers held on to defy an onslaught by Dasun Shanaka as they beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the 1st ODI 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 11. The Sri Lankan captain smashed his second ODI hundred (108 off 88 balls) but his effort came a little too late as his side already had a mountain to climb with the score out of reach for them. Apart from him, Pathum Nissanka starred with 72 runs and barring the two, no batter could convert their start to a good score. For India, Umran Malik was India's best bowler with three wickets for 57 runs. All other bowlers also got wickets apart from Axar Patel, who ended wicketless while conceding 58 in his quota of 10 overs. Speed Alert! Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Delivery by an Indian Bowler in ODIs, Clocks 156kmph During IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023.

India Beat Sri Lanka in 1st ODI 2023:

