Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in ODIs and he achieved the feat during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 on Tuesday, January 11. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer registered 156kmph in the second over that he bowled in the innings and with this, he broke his own record. He had earlier registered 155kmph during the T20I series and he had dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka with that delivery. Rohit Sharma’s Pet Dog Passes Away: Wife Ritika Sajdeh Pens Down Emotional Message While Indian Captain Dedicates His Half Century Against Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

Umran Malik Creates New Record:

🚨RECORD ALERT 🚨 Umran Malik has now bowled the fastest delivery ‘156 kmph’ in ODIs for India #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/lH02w9JkAi — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 10, 2023

