India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took a day off ahead of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test match against the Australia national cricket team at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli took a day off and spent some quality time off the field. The veteran cricketer had his breakfast at Cafe Court Restaurant in Melbourne along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. After having breakfast, Kohli clicked pictures with the restaurant staff while Anushka didn't click pictures. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted in Melbourne Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day 2024 Test, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Clicks Pictures With Restaurant Staff

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)