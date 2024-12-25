Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Melbourne street. In the viral video, the couple casually walked in Melbourne street as the Indian stalwart gears up for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Kohli has smashed a century but since then has looked scratchy. The veteran has failed to score runs, which concerns the Indian cricket team. Kohli will aim to score big runs in the upcoming crucial IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at Melbourne. BGT 2024–25: India Captain Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli To Bounce Back Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia, Says ‘He Will Figure Out His Own Path.’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Spotted in Melbourne

virat anushka spotted in melbourne🤍 pic.twitter.com/XElU0X42yA — Nush (@kyayaarcheeks) December 24, 2024

