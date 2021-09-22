Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli puts out special birthday wishes for BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India celebrates his 33rd birthday on September 22, Thursday. While the board also shared a special birthday wish for Jay Shah, Kohli also extended his warm wishes on his special day. Kohli is currently stationed in UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021. Ajit Agarkar Feels Virat Kohli Will Continue To Play With the Same Intensity After Relinquishing T20 and IPL Captaincy

Check Out Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish for Jay Shah:

Wishing @JayShah a very happy birthday. May god bless you. 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)