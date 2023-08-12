Hopper HQ compiled a 2023 Instagram Rich List and according to which Virat Kohli fetched INR 11.45 crore for a post on Instagram. The news of the same created a lot of buzz on social media. However, the former India captain has taken to Twitter to inform the netizens that the news regarding his social media earnings is not true. Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram's Highest Earner Per Post in 2023, Lionel Messi Second; Virat Kohli in Top 15 of 'Insta Rich List'

Virat Kohli Refutes News of His Massive Social Media Earnings

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

