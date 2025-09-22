The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished their former secretary and the current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Mr Jay Shah, on his birthday. Jay Shah was born on September 22, 1988, and today, in 2025, he has turned 37 years old. Jay Shah had served as the BCCI Secretary from October 2019 to December 2024. He has also worked as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). BCCI has wished Jay Shah, referring to him as "Chairman, ICC" and captioned the post with a "very happy birthday" wish. Fact Check: Did Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's The Truth.

BCCI Wishes Jay Shah

Here's wishing Mr Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏@JayShah pic.twitter.com/87gNIi7NR5 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2025

