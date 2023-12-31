A Twitter troll took to the platform to highlight a tweet by Virat Kohli from 2011 where the cricketer claimed that the former's account would be deactivated since he used foul language. The 'X' user, named 'ishaan3_' drew Kohli's attention in 2011 when the star cricketer reacted to a tweet of his and had written, "@ishaan3 you account has been reported and will be deactivated soon, dont tweet is u wanna use foul language." With 2023 coming to an end, the user once again reposted that tweet and wrote, "Today is the last day of 2023, and I'm still using Twitter. abhi tak block nhi hua." Virat Kohli Beats Lionel Messi To Win Pubity Sport Men's Athlete of the Year Award.

See Post:

Today is the last day of 2023, and I'm still using Twitter. abhi tak block nhi hua mdc @imVkohli 😂😂 https://t.co/memIrBmzbu — Er. ishaan (@ishann3_) December 31, 2023

