Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured their first win of the tournament in style as they chased down Mumbai Indians' 171 in 16.2 overs with brilliant half-centuries from Virat Kohli (82) and Faf Du Plessis (73). Opting to bowl first, RCB had a terrific start with the ball, but Tilak Varma kept chipping in and then accelerated in the last overs with taking MI to a competitive total. RCB got off to a flier with Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli attacking the MI bowlers and shifted the momentum towards RCB. By the time Faf got out, RCB had the game in hand and it was sealed well and truly by Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)