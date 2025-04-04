A section of Virat Kohli's fans were confused on social media after they rushed to comment on Gujarat Titans (GT) star bowler Arshad Khan's Instagram handle following the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Bengaluru. However, Kohli fans went to the wrong account, and Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi found himself at the centre of the stage. Warsi's Instagram posts were flooded with comments from Virat's fans. Here are some of the reactions. Gujarat Titans' Pacer Arshad Khan Shares Picture With Virat Kohli After Dismissing Him in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Calls Him, 'THE BEST' (See Post).

Hilarious!

Arshad Warsi comments on the section after Virat Kohli's dismissal. (Photo credits: Instagram/arshad_warsi)

Oops

Virat Kohli fans blame Arshad Warsi for the dismissal. (Photo credits: Instagram/arshad_warsi)

Lol

Virat Kohli fans flooded comments on Arshad Warsi's Instagram handle. (Photo credits: Instagram/arshad_warsi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)