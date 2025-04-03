Gujarat Titans won the one-sided clash by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 match in Bengaluru. During the match, Gujarat speedster Arshad Khan gained a lot of attention. The star speedster dismissed veteran Virat Kohli for seven runs. After the match, Arshad Khan shared a post on Instagram where he clicked a picture with Virat Kohli. The speedster called him "The Best." Virat Kohli Arrives in Mumbai, Star Batter Receives Warm Welcome at Airport Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Arshad Khan Shares Picture With Virat Kohli on Instagram

