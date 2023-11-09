Virat Kohli continues to make India proud as he has now featured in a list of top ten greatest athletes of all times alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The list, released by Pubity Sports, has Kohli at ranked at fifth position between Ronaldo, Messi, Mohammad Ali and Michael Jordan. Kohli is ahead of some of the greatest of all times in their sport like Usain Bolt, Lebron James, Michael Phelps which is an achievement in itself. Michael Vaughan Gives Epic Reply to Mohammed Hafeez's Indirect Jibe at Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli Features Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the List of Top Ten Greatest Athletes of All Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)