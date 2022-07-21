Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is taking some time off from cricket following his poor form in recently-concluded India vs England series. In the last two and half years, the run machine of cricket has not reached three-digit scoring mark despite maintaining a healthy average in all formats. Meanwhile, Kohli recently posted a video on Instagram in which he has given a recap of all the posts he has shared on social media so far as the batter has informed that he is following 'POV' trend (Point of View Shot). From feeding dogs to playing indoor football, relive al; the posts of Virat in that video.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)