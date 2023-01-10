Virat Kohli struck his 73rd international hundred as India ended up posting a mammoth in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-hander (113) was absolutely sensational in the innings and looked untroubled, apart from the two reprieves he got from the Sri Lanka fielders. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 83 and 70 as both openers put up 143 runs for the first wicket. Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most ODI Centuries at Home, Achieves Feat With his 45th Ton During IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Innings Update:

Virat Kohli's brilliant ton has helped India to a massive total in Guwahati! Can Sri Lanka chase it down? 🤔#INDvSL | 📝: https://t.co/E7dL6sXpxQ pic.twitter.com/PylWyx2ZFI — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)