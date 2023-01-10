Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive ODI hundred during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The right-hander, with this knock, equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most numbers of ODI centuries at home. Kohli now has 19, the same as his idol and the legendary Tendulkar had. This was also Kohli's 45th ODI hundred and 73rd overall in international cricket. Venkatesh Prasad Slams India’s Decision To Drop Ishan Kishan in IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023; Says ‘X Factor Is Dropped and Mediocrity Is Retained’.

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐍𝐎.𝟕𝟑 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 🫡🫡 A brilliant hundred from @imVkohli as he brings up his 45th ODI ton. Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/n1Kc9BCBwO — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)