Virat Kohli is all set to play India's second Group A match at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli took to Twitter and has shared workout images where he can be seen working hard. The former India skipper who has been on a rest since July has played his first match against arch-rivals Pakistan. India will next play Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)