Virat Kohli was spotted hugging Shreyas Iyer's father after RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) defeated Punjab Kings to win the IPL 2025 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. RCB ended an 18-year wait for the IPL after they outclassed Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling contest. Virat Kohli broke down in tears after RCB's victory and celebrated the triumph with wife Anushka Sharma and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers. In an unseen video shared by Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli was seen hugging Shreyas Iyer's father, with the Punjab Kings captain standing nearby on the sidelines of the post-match presentation ceremony. Bengaluru Stampede: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident During RCB Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says 'Absolutely Gutted' (See Post).

Virat Kohli Hugs Shreyas Iyer's Father

You win some, you lose some! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qnXgtJwjkc — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 4, 2025

Shreyas Iyer With His Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

