Virat Kohli expressed his grief and condolences for the tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru in what was supposed to be a celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory. RCB arranged a celebration event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and also announced that there will be a victory parade. Although it didn't get police permission initially, later it was confirmed that the parade will happen. But the crowd that gathered around the stadium got themselves into a stampede situation and there has been casualties including multiple deaths. RCB has issued an official statement on the incident. Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Issue Official Statement On Stampede Incident During Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

