Virat Kohli opened up on his struggles with mental health as he battled a patch of poor form, in a candid interview. The star batter, in the video, acknowledges the fact that he was feeling 'mentally down' adding that "faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak."

Watch Video Here:

It's @imVkohli like you've never seen him before as he opens up to his fans in a special episode of Virat: Heart To Heart. Catch it today at 5 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#KingKohli #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/3GaIJ24SKe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2022

