Virat Kohli took to social media to react after India defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, on Saturday, December 10. Ishan Kishan stole the show in this game with a sensational double hundred and Kohli himself scored his 72nd international hundred as India set up a massive 409/8 on the board after being put to bat. In response, Bangladesh could manage just 182 runs, although they won the series 2-1. Ishan Kishan's Fastest Double Century Helps India Crush Bangladesh in 3rd ODI At Chattogram

Virat Kohli Reacts after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022:

Good win. Super knock by Ishan. Onto the tests. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/Yo1c2rEa4Q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 10, 2022

