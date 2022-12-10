India finally beat Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series at Chattogram and by a massive margin of 227 runs. Although they lost the series 2-1, the display in the 3rd ODI was as dominant as it could be. After Bangladesh put India to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan failed once again giving India a shaky start for the 3rd time. But Ishan Kishan, who was playing his first match of the series, took over from there and never looked back. His breathtaking pyroshow ended up as a 131-ball 210, the fastest double century in ODI cricket ever. He was well supported by Virat Kohli who scored a 91-ball 113. Riding on their performances, India set up a massive total of 409. Bangladesh were never in the chase as Shardul Thakur (3/30) and Axar Patel (2/22) wrapped them up quickly on 182, securing India a massive win. Ishan Kishan Scores Double Hundred, Virat Kohli Hits Century As India Score Mammoth 409/8 vs Bangladesh in 3rd ODI 2022

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Result Details

