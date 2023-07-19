Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other members of the Indian cricket team met the legendary Brian Lara in Trinidad prior to the second and final Test against the West Indies. In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj and KS Bharat, among others, were seen catching up with the West Indies great. Head coach Rahul Dravid also met Lara and chatted with him for a while. Lara is currently with the West Indies team as their performance mentor. ‘Kya Chahiye Bhai Tereko?’ Rohit Sharma Asks Ishan Kishan What He Wants for His Birthday, Indian Captain Seeks This ‘Gift’ Instead From Wicketkeeper-Batsman (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Members Meet Brian Lara

When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara 😃👏#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/t8L8lV6Cso — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)