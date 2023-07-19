There's no doubting the camaraderie that Rohit Sharma shares with the young cricketers in the Indian team, especially the likes of Ishan Kishan, with whom he also plays franchise cricket. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman celebrated his birthday a day ago and skipper Rohit came up with an epic reply when asked what he would like to give the former on his special day. While speaking to reporters, Rohit asked Ishan, "Kya chahiye bhai tereko?" to which the youngster laughed. He then went on to say, "Sab toh hai bhai...birthday gift tu humlogo ko de bhai 100 run karke." India would next be in action in the second Test against West Indies, which starts July 20. Virat Kohli Workout Video: Star India Cricketer Sweats It Out in Gym Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match 2023.

Watch Video Here:

A day in the life of birthday boy - @ishankishan51 👏📷 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 - A 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 appearance from #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/aHfW1SpYL2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2023

