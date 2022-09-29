India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 2. The men in blue have taken a 1-0 series lead after an impressive eight-wicket win over the Proteas in the first game. Ahead of the second match, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other team India cricketers have arrived in Guwahati on September 29.

Watch Team India arrive in Guwahati:

Indian Cricket Team members arrive in #Guwahati ahead of the upcoming T20I between India and South Africa will be held on October 2 at the Barsapara Stadium. @BCCI @imVkohli #Cricket #INDvsSA @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/YsJT6BGYEn — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) September 29, 2022

