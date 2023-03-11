Virat Kohli has reached his 29th Test fifty in the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Kohli came to the crease after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara and has played well since then. This is Kohli's first 50+ plus score in 16 Test innings. Earlier Australia put up a big total of 480 in their 1st innings. At the time of filing this report, India were 269-3 in 93 overs. Rohit Sharma Becomes Sixth Indian Batter to Score 17,000 International Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Among Others With Milestone Achieved During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Scores 29th Test Fifty

